NFL Scoring Takes Biggest Drop In Over 40 Years

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

With the Super Wild Card coming upon us this weekend, it may be all about the defenses because scoring in the NFL is taking its biggest drop in more than 40 years. The average points per game for teams across the league dropped from a record 24-point-eight in 2021 to just 23 this season. It marks the second biggest single-season decline since the merger, with only a two-point drop from 1976 to 1977 higher. Scoring seemed to average out more this year to levels before the pandemic, with the league scoring average from 2013 to 2019 being 22-point-eight.

Maybe the extra game has something to do with it. We’ll see this weekend after all the games are over. Who do you have winning this weekend?

(Source-NFL.com)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: