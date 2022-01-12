Steve Harvey Reveals His Final Email From Friend Bob Saget

Entertainment Buzz
Hollywood is still mourning the death of legendary comedian Bob Saget, who died on Sunday at age 65. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, Steve Harvey spoke about his friendship with his fellow funny man and reflected on the times they spent together behind the camera, sharing that “The dude that you see on TV, that is not who that was.” Harvey said that “the father on Full House, now this is a different dude offstage. The Family Feud host also opened up about the last email he received from Saget just days before his death requesting he join the Full House star on a podcast.

