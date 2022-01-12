Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Mary J. Blige Shines In A Diamond-Encrusted Mini Dress On Her Birthday

Mary J. Blige is celebrating her birthday in style and set Instagram ablaze with her latest look.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Ghost Season 2 Premiere

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Mary J. Blige is celebrating her 52nd birthday in the best way possible: by serving LEWKS! The Power Book II: Ghost actress took to Instagram to thank her fans and followers for their well-wishes on her birthday before her special day ended at midnight. In the gorgeous birthday post, the songstress wore a beautiful diamond-encrusted strapless wrap mini dress that looked absolutely stunning on her flawless skin. She paired the look with blinged-out jewelry including chain link bracelets, necklaces, and a watch to match. She wore her hair in a high ponytail that she left flipped over to one side of her face and served face as she stepped out for he birthday in style.

“Thank you all for the overwhelming amount of birthday love,” the “Hello Gorgeous” singer captioned the photo. “Another year that we’re growing, loving, and healing together!

I can’t ever do it without the fans.”

She then continued with a special message of love, saying “I love y’all! To my friends, family, and peers- I love you so much! ❤❤

Check out the beautiful post below.

Thirty years in the game and she still looks good! Happy birthday, Mary!

Don’t miss… 

5 Times Mary J. Blige Did It For The Culture

Mary J. Blige Sets Instagram Ablaze In Chanel Outfit

Mary J. Blige Shines In A Diamond-Encrusted Mini Dress On Her Birthday  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Jay-Z & Team ROC Client Being Denied Compassionate Release Due To Violation Over Fried Chicken

 2 hours ago
01.01.70

Young Dolph’s Suspected Killers Captured and Arrested

 2 hours ago
01.01.70

Rachael Rollins Becomes 1st Black Woman Appointed As United States Attorney For Massachusetts

 1 day ago
06.21.24

Reason Says Fabolous Is A Better Rapper Than André 3000, Hopes For VERZUZ Between Them

 1 day ago
10.19.24

‘Full House’ Star & Comedian Bob Saget Passes Away At 65

 3 days ago
12.11.23

Philly’s R&B Legend, James Mtume Passes Away at 76

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Sidney Poitier Dead at 94, First Black Man to Win Oscar

 5 days ago
01.01.70

‘Hotel Karen’ Attacks Black Man At The Hilton Rio De Janeiro In Brazil All Because He Got Served First

 5 days ago
12.22.21

Brandy Serves Looks And Confidence In A Hot Pink Aliette Suit

 6 days ago
01.01.70

80% Of Chicago Homicide Victims Are Black, City’s Crime Rate Highest Since 1996

 1 week ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close