The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Sherri Shepherd Almost Dated Common

Jamie Foxx on His Biggest Parenting Fail

Jamie Foxx recently answered questions about parenting and was asked what his biggest fail was as a parent. Watch below.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tK4NtGQi3kk

Levar Burton To Host Scripps National Spelling Bee

Talk about the perfect pairing! Levar Burton will host the Scripps National Spelling Bee. He said when he was asked he said ‘yes’ immediately. Levar comes from a family of educators and said the spelling bee represents, the inspirational, aspirational ideal of education. Watch the Scripps National Spelling Bee in June of 2022.

Source: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/levar-burton-new-scripps-national-spelling-bee-host_n_61bb72b3e4b083b35940c9e8

Why Denzel Washington Said He Will Say “Macbeth” Any Time He Pleases

Denzel Washington is not here for any superstition. He was on a late night talk show promoting his upcoming movie, the film adaptation of Macbeth. There is a theater superstition that you can not say Macbeth in a theater because it is bad luck. Denzel was asked if he believed in the superstition. MacBeth opens in theaters Christmas Day December 25, 2021.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yz3beIwH-Co

Sheri Shepherd Almost Dated Common?

Sheri Shepherd is back filling in for Wendy Williams and shared that she almost dated Common. It even got to the point where his mom liked her and then there was one hiccup. What was it? Watch below.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HOpIdy4KgBA&t=934s

