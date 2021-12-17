Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Sherri Shepherd Almost Dated Common

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Sherri Shepherd Almost Dated Common

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Mix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!

 Jamie Foxx on His Biggest Parenting Fail

Jamie Foxx recently answered questions about parenting and was asked what his biggest fail was as a parent. Watch below.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tK4NtGQi3kk

Levar Burton To Host Scripps National Spelling Bee

Related Stories

Talk about the perfect pairing! Levar Burton will host the Scripps National Spelling Bee. He said when he was asked he said ‘yes’ immediately. Levar comes from a family of educators and said the spelling bee represents, the inspirational, aspirational ideal of education. Watch the Scripps National Spelling Bee in June of 2022.

Source: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/levar-burton-new-scripps-national-spelling-bee-host_n_61bb72b3e4b083b35940c9e8

Why Denzel Washington Said He Will Say “Macbeth” Any Time He Pleases

Denzel Washington is not here for any superstition. He was on a late night talk show promoting his upcoming movie, the film adaptation of Macbeth. There is a theater superstition that you can not say Macbeth in a theater because it is bad luck. Denzel was asked if he believed in the superstition. MacBeth opens in theaters Christmas Day December 25, 2021.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yz3beIwH-Co

Sheri Shepherd Almost Dated Common?

Sheri Shepherd is back filling in for Wendy Williams and shared that she almost dated Common. It even got to the point where his mom liked her and then there was one hiccup. What was it? Watch below.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HOpIdy4KgBA&t=934s

Common , denzel washington , Entertainment News , Jamie Foxx , karen vaughn , LeVar Burton , sherri shepherd , The Fix

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

A Statewide Threat Of School Shootings & Bombings Is Circulating On TikTok

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

James Brown’s Estate Sold For Estimated $90 Million Following 15-Year Legal Battle

 1 day ago
01.01.70

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Ghostin” | Episode 46

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Express Yourself: Madonna Calls Out 50 Cent For “Fake Apology” [Video]

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Wendy Williams To Remain On Medical Leave Until February 2022: Report

 1 week ago
01.01.70

Former ’19 Kids And Counting’ Star Josh Duggar Convicted On Possessing Child Porn

 1 week ago
10.21.00

Hercy Miller Leaves HBCU Over Alleged Lack of Medical Resources, Dad Master P Supports

 1 week ago
01.01.70

Lamar Odom Says He’s ‘Free’ Of Drugs, Porn Addiction & Relationships Since Split With Ex-Fiancée

 1 week ago
01.01.70

Breaking: Verdict Announced In Jussie Smollett Trial

 1 week ago
09.06.00

James Brown Said The CIA Spied on Him. CIA Won’t Say

 1 week ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close