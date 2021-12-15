Entertainment Buzz
The Fix With Karen Vaughn: Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Take on T’Challa Recast

Never miss an episode of The Mix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!

Sherri Shepherd Is All Of Us When Starting A New Job or Trying To Get A Promotion

Sherri Shepherd was back filling in for Wendy Williams and she shared her ordeal about her appendix. She asked the doctor if she could schedule her surgery for a later date. Once the doctor expressed the seriousness of her condition she realize there was no way she could guest host the Wendy Williams Show. Continued well wishes to Sherri.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CXeB6CdrYIq/

Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Voices Approval for Black Panther Petition Asking T’Challa to Be Recast

Chadwick Boseman’s brother, Derrick Boseman, tells TMZ he does think T’Challa needs to live on in the ‘Black Panther’ franchise. And if that means another actor portrays the king of Wakanda — the role Chadwick made famous and legendary, then so be it. Derrick said his brother thought T’Challa was bigger than just himself as one guy. Chadwick knew the power of the character, and the positive influence it carries.

Source: https://people.com/movies/chadwick-boseman-brother-voices-approval-black-panther-petition-recast-tchalla/

Vivica A. Fox speaks about Motherhood

Vivica A. Fox recently spoke about her life choices and her thoughts on ‘motherhood’. She was open and honest about loving on her six God-Children and letting the audience know while she hasn’t birthed children she feels complete as a woman.

Source: https://twitter.com/THEEBlackleftie/status/1470420873786048523?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1470420873786048523%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.essence.com%2Flifestyle%2Fvivica-fox-children%2F

 

