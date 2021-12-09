Women's Health
HomeWomen's Health

Eve Shares Her Struggle With Fertility And Fibroids

Eve Shares Her Struggle With Fertility And Fibroids

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
2012 Essence Music Festival - Day 3

Source: Skip Bolen / Getty

Eve was on The Tamron Hall Show and shared that she struggled to get pregnant because she had fibroids. Fibroids are non-cancerous tumors and because of their size can prevent women from becoming pregnant. It was not until she went to a specialist that she became aware of fibroids.

Ladies, we know our bodies, if something is not right go to the doctor, find a doctor who will listen to you, take someone with you if you get flustered speaking with doctors but do NOT suffer!

Source: Tamron Hall Show YouTube Page: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F2YVmiRsHoc

Eve , fertility , fibroids , pregnancy , Queens

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

James Brown Said The CIA Spied on Him. CIA Won’t Say

 6 hours ago
01.01.70
12 items

12 Black Women Named On Forbes World’s 100 Most Powerful Women Of 2021 List — Did Your Fave Make It?

 6 hours ago
01.01.70

Black Artists In Charlottesville Hired To Melt Down Robert E. Lee Statue & Rebuild New Monument

 6 hours ago
01.01.70

PlayStation Exec Gets The Axe From Sony Following Viral Pedophile Sting Video

 1 day ago
01.01.70
10 items

The 10 Sexiest Social Media Moments of 2021

 1 day ago
01.01.70
13 items

T-Boz Slammed For Allegedly Nudging Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef, TLC Member Says She Was Hacked

 2 days ago
10.23.98

No OVO: Drake Withdraws His 2021 Grammy Nominations

 2 days ago
07.30.98

Marcus Garvey’s Descendants Seek Pardon From President Biden

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Can’t Believe: Stevie J Request Spousal Support From Faith Evans

 2 days ago
01.01.70

CEO Fires 900 Employees Via Zoom Call

 2 days ago
02.21.98
Photos
Close