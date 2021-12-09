Eve Shares Her Struggle With Fertility And Fibroids

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Eve was on The Tamron Hall Show and shared that she struggled to get pregnant because she had fibroids. Fibroids are non-cancerous tumors and because of their size can prevent women from becoming pregnant. It was not until she went to a specialist that she became aware of fibroids.

Ladies, we know our bodies, if something is not right go to the doctor, find a doctor who will listen to you, take someone with you if you get flustered speaking with doctors but do NOT suffer!

Source: Tamron Hall Show YouTube Page: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F2YVmiRsHoc

