How to Signal Your Holiday Party is Over

In the words of Martin…get…to..STEPPIN’ may be effective but won’t go off well to signal to family and friends the party is over. Let’ us help you out.

With the holidays and many people entertaining for the first time in two years, you may need a refresher course in politely getting people to leave your home when the party is over. One trick-start cleaning up around your guests. Start putting food away and pull out the big trash bag. Some people change clothes into their robe or loungewear.

In the Midwest slapping your knee and saying ‘welp’ and then standing up usually sends the message.

Good luck!

Source: huffingtonpost.com

