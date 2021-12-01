Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Halle Berry Celebrates The Success Of ‘Bruised’ With A Solo Dance Party

Halle Berry took to Instagram to share a video of her celebrating the success of her latest film, "Bruised."

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
“Bruised” NY Tastemaker

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

Halle Berry has a lot to celebrate today as her new Netflix drama, Bruised, has just been named the number one-most watched film on the platform for the week!

The 55-year-old actress and doctor took to Instagram today to share a celebratory video of her dancing to H.E.R’s “Automatic Woman” from the Bruised movie soundtrack. The actress was clearly feeling good as she had a cocktail in hand and was all smiles as she two-stepped from side to side.

In the video, the Oscar winner wore a sheer black bustier and black flared pants that completely covered her shoes. She wore her hair in a messy up-do with bangs that framed her face and added a pop of color with gold hoop earrings.

“When you find out the night before that your film is #1 in the U.S. and #2 globally and you start dranking to celebrate … this is bound to happen. #tipsy #bruisedsoundtrack,”  she wrote as the video’s caption.

Check out the video below.

In the film Bruised, Halle stars as a disgraced MMA fighter who attempts to conquer her own demons while dealing with the return of her six-year-old son who was given up for adoption when he was just a baby. “My directorial debut, Bruised, was a labor of love and I knew that Scott [Stuber] and Ted [Sarandos] would treat it with great care,” Halle said of the film’s release in a statement. “The Netflix team has not only been collaborative and creative, but extremely passionate and a delight to work with. I am beyond grateful for the partnership and look forward to telling more stories together.”

Don’t miss…

Halle Berry Celebrates The Success Of ‘Bruised’ With A Solo Dance Party  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Travis Scott Rejected By Family Of Youngest Astroworld Victim After Offering To Pay For Funeral

 9 hours ago
01.01.70

House & Senate Democrats Introduce Legislation To Combat Those Annoying Online Bots

 11 hours ago
06.07.94

Jacqueline Avant, Wife Of ‘Black Godfather’ Clarence Avant, Shot & Killed In Home Robbery

 11 hours ago
05.15.94

Beyoncé Shares Star-Studded Video For New Adidas X Ivy Park “Halls Of Ivy” Collection #HallsOfIvy

 12 hours ago
06.09.94
15 items

#BlackInkChi Recap: Ryan & Kitty FINALLY Confirm They Had An Intimate Relationship, Twitter Says It’s About Time

 2 days ago
04.17.93

Trey Songz Involved In Las Vegas Sexual Assault Investigation: Report

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Shaquille O’Neal Goes Ham Buying Reeboks While ‘Sneaker Shopping With Complex’

 2 days ago
04.19.93

Prime Video Hosting ‘Harlem Ever After’ Event In NYC To Celebrate Premiere Of New ‘Harlem’ Series

 2 days ago
04.20.93
12 items

Kid Cudi, Drake, Ye & More Celebs Flock To Social Media To Mourn Virgil Abloh

 2 days ago
04.21.93

President Biden Says Latest Covid Variant ‘A Cause For Concern, Not Cause For Panic’

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close