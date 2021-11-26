Monica Keeps It Cute And Cozy In Oversized Black Puffer Coat

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Monica’s style is effortless and she’s just given us another look to swoon over! Taking to Instagram earlier this week, the songstress struck a pose in her wintertime best, rocking a black Rick Owens oversized puffer coat from the FW21 collection. The coat featured a hood and a small train that trailed behind the beauty as she posed for the cameras. As styled by @therealnoigjeremy, she paired the look with black leather Balenciaga boots and a black Wolford top and leggings. She wore her hair in a super cute half-up, half-down style with light makeup on her face, and added black nail polish on her nails for the finishing touch.

In a series of poses, she flicked it up for the ‘Gram, rocking dark shades in one pic and wearing the hood over her hair in others. The final two pictures were shots of her with comedian Dave Chappelle and singer Usher as they linked up in Atlanta for a night out on the town. Although the 41-year-old didn’t caption the photo set, the pictures were hot enough that they spoke for themselves.

Check out the photo carousel below.

Many of Monica’s 10.6 million IG followers were also loving this look on the R&B legend, leaving a series of emojis to show their stamps of approval. Like this IG user who wrote, “ ,” while another said, “I mean you never ever ever miss!!” and it’s true, she really never misses!

But this all-black look wasn’t the only one that had us shook. Here’s another ensemble from earlier this week that the Atlanta-based diva has us swooning over.

In a two-post carousel, the beauty posted a selfie showing off her gorgeous glam and then a video where we could see her entire cream-colored outfit, which consisted of an oversized hoodie, shorts, boots, and oversized coat. No stranger to serving, the singer gave us face, attitude, and body as she showed off her toned figure and stylish look.

It’s safe to say that Monica’s style game is undefeated! Which look is your fave?

