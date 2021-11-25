Podcasts
HomePodcasts

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Boat Talk Part II” | Episode 43

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

The ladies are back coming to you from the Fantastic Voyage cruise sailing the Caribbean.  It’s Thanksgiving week and we’re talking about how millennials are celebrities, the holidays, and Black Friday gift tips. In our second live taping, we have special guests Sheri Riley (Marketing Professional/Life Coach/Author)  and Marlin Williams (VP. Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for StockX) undressing personal and business relationships to help you navigate in this new world. Plus, get all the tips on how to catch your boo cheating using technology.

The Final Question To Undress got real! See what the audience had to say.

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Happy Thanksgiving. Are you ready for Black Friday? Check out our favorite picks in our virtual Macy’s closet at  Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Boat Talk Part II” | Episode 43  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Blue Ivy Pays Tribute To Jay-Z During Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction [Video]

 23 hours ago
03.26.89

Diddy Teams Up With That Rony Seikaly To Release A House Music Track

 23 hours ago
03.27.89
10 items

Black Twitter Puts On Capes To Defend ‘King Richard’ After One White Woman’s Ridiculous Criticism

 2 days ago
01.01.70
8 items

Kanye West, Lil Nas X, Drake & DMX Among 2022 Grammy Nominees

 2 days ago
01.01.70
10 items

Iman Shumpert Becomes First Former NBA Player To Win ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Mirrorball Trophy, Twitter Salutes Him

 2 days ago
01.01.70
15 items

#BlackInkChi Recap: Ryan Confronts Steven, Prince Goes Ham on Charmaine & Neek

 2 days ago
01.01.70

T-Pain Forgives Usher For Telling Him He “Kinda F*cked Up Music” As The 2 R&B Icons Share Stage In Atlanta

 2 days ago
02.03.88

Breaking: Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead in Apartment

 2 days ago
09.03.88
8 items

Eric Bledsoe Trending After TikTok User Unearths Hilarious Sada Baby Line

 3 days ago
02.06.88
13 items

Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition

 3 days ago
02.13.88
Photos
Close