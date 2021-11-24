Cardi B Whips Up Thanksgiving Dinner With Ciara On Latest Episode Of “Cardi Tries __”

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Fresh off her hosting duties at this year’s American Music Awards, Cardi B is getting us all the Thanksgiving spirit with turkey, mac and cheese, and all the fixings for a proper feast! The Grammy-winning rapper teamed up with Facebook Messenger and Instagram again for the latest episode of “Cardi Tries___,” where the superstar shows fans how she whips up Thanksgiving dinner (while confronting her fear of her mother-in-law asking her to host on the festive holiday)!

In the episode, Cardi is joined by Ciara and all-star chef Kwame Onwuachi as they prepare a dinner menu of Jerk turkey, mac and cheese, rice and peas, and of course dessert, with Cardi infusing her Caribbean roots into the homemade dishes. The episode shows fans how Cardi marinates the turkey with Jerk seasoning while Ciara adds the stuffing and follows the ladies as they banter about making rice and peas in a traditional Afro-Caribbean style, all while playing a fun game “this or that.” After the meal is finished, everyone gathers around the table to eat while Cardi carves the turkey.

Check out the entire episode on Watch Together via Messenger, Instagram, and Facebook Watch.

Meanwhile, it’s definitely a family affair at Cardi B and Offset’s house as they prepare for the upcoming holiday. The rapper recently took to Twitter to share an adorable video of their three-year-old daughter Kulture as she shared her thoughts on the latest addition to their family – her two-month-old baby brother.

After a fan tweeted the rapper and asked, “What was Kulture’s reaction when you told her were having another baby & that it was a boy?” to which Cardi shared Kulture’s response through video. In the clip, In the clip, the adorable Kulture keeps repeating the fact that she wants a baby sister. Even after the “Up” rapper reminded her baby girl that, “it’s a boy,” Kulture stood on her word by replying to her mom with, “No, a baby sister.”

Check out the adorable exchange below.

Between the Jerk turkey and the adorable Kulture, looks like the holidays will be extra lit at Cardi’s house!

