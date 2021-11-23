Arts & Entertainment
Loni Love Breaks Down In Tears While Discussing Tami Roman’s Body Dysmorphic Disorder: ‘When I Saw You, I Was Worried’

Loni Love got emotional on a recent episode of "The Real" when discussing her good friend Tami Roman's body dysmorphic disorder.

Loni Love got emotional on a recent episode of The Real when discussing her good friend Tami Roman’s body dysmorphic disorder.

During the episode, the former Basketball Wives LA star revealed that she was diagnosed with body dysmorphic disorder in 2008 which is a mental health disorder that involves obsessing on a perceived flaw in appearance. “Yes, I’ve been diagnosed with body dysmorphic disorder, okay. That is a mental disorder that is not curable,” the 51-year-old told the cohosts. “It takes a lot for me to get up every single day and go ‘Tami you look great. Tami, you’re pretty. Tami, you’re beautiful. Tami, you don’t need to lose any more weight. Tami, you don’t need to do anything.’ It takes a lot for me to do that.”

She later added, “When I put up a picture and [people] ‘go you’re so skinny. I hope you’re not sick, I’m praying for you.’ Don’t pray for me, for something you don’t understand.”

After listening to Tami’s story, Loni – who also struggles with body issues – began to get emotional out of concern for her friend. Through tears, she said “I’ve been on tv eight seasons and I’m just the opposite. You know, you’re constantly trying to lose weight [and] you’re constantly trying to be healthy. People don’t understand the personal things that you’re going through. And when I saw you, my friend, I was worried”

She continued, “So I’m just glad that you’re opening up about it cause I’m just – so concerned and I just want you to be okay.”

Tami then responded to Loni in an attempt to reassure her that she was indeed okay, despite the condition. “I’m okay. I don’t have cancer. I’m not dying. There’s no undiagnosed illness,” she responded.

Check out the emotional exchange below.

Tami Roman is currently standing in as a guest co-host on The Real all week.

Loni Love Breaks Down In Tears While Discussing Tami Roman’s Body Dysmorphic Disorder: ‘When I Saw You, I Was Worried’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

