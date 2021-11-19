Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These 2010s Hip-Hop Songs

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Hip-Hop History Month: 2000s-10 Finish The Lyric

Source: iOne Creative Services / Reach Media

 

Modern-day hip-hop has done a digital dance of sorts, not sticking to one sub-genre and opening the door for anyone to get involved thanks to the internet.

A revolving door of rappers managed to quickly rise to prominence thanks to platforms such as SoundCloud, Vine and Instagram.

Hip-hop has become more assessable, no longer becoming part of pop culture, but becoming pop culture in its entirety.

Celebrate hip-hop’s growth by playing our Finish The Lyric quiz. Test your knowledge below.

See Also: Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These 80s & 90s Hip-Hop Songs

See Also: Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These 2000s Hip-Hop Songs

 

Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These 2010s Hip-Hop Songs  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest
10 items

Stevie J Accuses Faith Evans of Cheating In Viral Video, Twitter Feels He Got A Taste of His Own Medicine

 21 hours ago
01.01.70
10 items

Happy Birthday Mike Epps! Take A Hilarious Look Back At His Funniest Movie Moments [Video]

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

Mariah Carey Shares The First Look At Her Custom Dolce And Gabbana Gown For Her Upcoming Christmas Special

 22 hours ago
01.01.70

Nick Cannon Talks His Talk Show, His Time At HU, Speaks On Negative Comments About His Kids + More!

 2 days ago
01.01.70

All In Together Now: The RZA Confirms An Ol’ Dirty Bastard Biopic Is In The Works

 2 days ago
06.06.84

Never Scared: Rev. Jesse Jackson Pulled Up To Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial After “No Black Pastors In Court” Comment

 3 days ago
04.01.83

Tabitha Brown Shares How Her Mother Is Always With Her

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Chico DeBarge Arrested For Drug Possession, Motorhome Impounded

 4 days ago
03.18.82

Astroworld Death Total Rises To 10 After 9-Year-Old Injured At Festival Passes Away

 4 days ago
01.01.70
20 items

Silk Sonic Release New Project ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ & Two-Step Twitter Approves

 7 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close