Protect The Bag: Lecrae Launches Digital Financial Literacy Series

“People need financial literacy broken down in ways they can understand and I’m excited to partner with Experian to present this content,” said the rapper.

From youth empowerment initiatives to partnerships fostered with the nation’s leading financial institutions, several stars are spearheading projects centered on making financial literacy resources accessible, and the latest one to do so is Christian rapper Lecrae. The Grammy Award-winning music artist has teamed up with Experian to create a new digital series about money management.

The six-part YouTube series—dubbed Protect the Bag—explores the different facets of financial wellness, covering an array of topics that include investing, saving and budgeting. As part of the project, Lecrae curates candid conversations with individuals across different industries—including Michael Porter Jr., Tyler Lockett, Coco Jones, Kyle Korver and WHATUPRG—that delve into their perspectives around the importance of financial literacy and how they’re navigating their money management journeys.

Lecrae—who developed the series under his 3 Strand Films production imprint—says he was inspired to create the series to make the concept of financial literacy comprehensible.

“The Protect the Bag web series allows me to walk in multiple spaces simultaneously,” Lecrae said. “I get to continue the work of Restoration by educating people about financial literacy, but there is also an element of creativity and entertainment that pulls out the best in me. People need financial literacy broken down in ways they can understand, and I’m excited to partner with Experian to present this content, produced by my production team, 3 Strand Films.”

This isn’t the first time Lecrae has teamed up with Experian to drive change. Amid the global health crisis, he backed the company’s Home Preservation Grant in collaboration with the NAACP. The grant provided mortgage relief for homeowners facing financial woes that stemmed from the pandemic.

Protect The Bag: Lecrae Launches Digital Financial Literacy Series was originally published on newsone.com

