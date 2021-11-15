WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B’s natural hair is FLOURISHING and she recently took to social media to show off her inches and share her natural hair growth routine with her fans.

In a Tweet posted to her timeline today, the rapper shared a fresh-faced mirror selfie of herself and her natural, flowing hair fresh from a blowout. Her locs have reached well beyond shoulder length and at this point, it looks like she’s headed for a waist-length mane!

“So I’ve been so consistent with my hair mask routine and drinking alkaline water, and look how much my hair has grown!,” she tweeted along with the hair growth selfie. “I was so scared of my hair falling out after my son’s birth because I’d been growing it for years now, so I made sure to keep up with it and I actually gain hair.”

Check out her flowing mane below.

But this isn’t the first time the 29-year-old has shown off her natural strands, often taking to social media to be very candid about her hair growth journey. Earlier last year, she took to Instagram stories to show off her natural curls right before an at-home wash and condition. “Look at my hair. This is dead-a** my f***** real hair,” she said in the IG story before hopping in the shower to wash her hair. “Wow, I’m so proud of myself.”

And later the same year, she took to her IG stories again to share her at-home hair remedy to achieve shiny and frizz-free hair. In the video, Cardi started with two ripe avocados and then added argan oil, a scoop of mayonnaise, a little bit of honey, castor oil, two raw eggs, and a banana to a blender where she then added the mixture to her hair. Although we didn’t see the process happen in real-time, she did take to IG later that day to show us the finished result: gorgeous, frizz-free, shiny, natural hair.

Who else is down to try Cardi’s hair routine to achieve this level of hair growth?!

Length Check! Cardi B Shows Off Her Natural Inches And Shares Her Hair Growth Routine was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

