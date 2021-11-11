Podcasts
HomePodcasts

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s “Fake It Til You Make It” | Episode 41

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Have you ever wondered who the most difficult people to interview were? Eva and Lore’l break down some of the biggest TV hosts’ ‘Worst’ list and you won’t believe who is on it!! Plus, they’ll tell you about their unpleasant interview experiences. The duo also undresses how rappers and other celebrities keep up appearances on their way up. Check out all of that and more in this week’s episode.

The Final Question To Undress got real!

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to http://www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Black Friday is coming up, so get that holiday checklist together! You can purchase some of our favorite picks in our virtual Macy’s closet at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom .

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s “Fake It Til You Make It” | Episode 41  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest
6 items

Jay-Z, Talib Kweli, Big Sean & More React To Kanye West ‘Drink Champs’ Audacity

 18 hours ago
08.21.79

Nashville Pastor Becomes Real-Life Superman By Disarming Gunman Trying To Rob His Church

 18 hours ago
05.19.79

Northwestern State University Welcomes First Black President In Louisiana School’s 137-Year History

 18 hours ago
05.20.79

Stevie J Files For Divorce From Faith Evans After 3 Years Of Marriage

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Hulu’s ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Renewed for 3rd Season

 3 days ago
08.22.77
2 items

Remembering The People Who Lost Their Lives at Astroworld Festival [Photos]

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Give Intimate Glimpse of $20 Million Mansion

 3 days ago
01.01.70

The Promising Rise And Stunning Fall Of Jason Mitchell

 6 days ago
01.01.70

Alicia Key Takes To Instagram To Reminds Us That Jewel Adorned Hair Is The Hottest New Trend Just Time For The Holiday Season

 6 days ago
10.16.75

Will Smith Shares More Stunning Excerpts From His Memoir, Contemplated Killing Own Father

 6 days ago
09.08.75
Photos
Close