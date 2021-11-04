Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Adidas x Ivy Park Announces Peloton Park Apparel

Ivy Park is gearing up for its first apparel partnership with Peloton, dropping November 10.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Beyonce Ivy Park x Adidas

Source: Adidas / Ivy Park

This fall, adidas x IVY PARK is launching their first capsule collaboration with Peloton with a collection of apparel and footwear! The apparel launch follows Beyoncé’s 2020 announcement of the partnership with the athletic brand which originally featured a Peloton Artist Series and pro-social initiatives. Now, the brand is gearing up to launch their first apparel drop which, according to the Ivy Park Instagram page, is set to drop on November 10.

The collection will feature 29 apparel pieces and one sneaker – the IVP Ultraboost. The prices will range from $45 to $200 with sizing running from XXS to 3XL and unisex sizing of 4 US to 14 US as well. On the launch, an Adidas press release stated,  “This collection has been perfectly created for layering looks,” which is perfect for those looking for biker shorts and matching bras as well as hoodies, windbreakers, and oversized t-shirts.

Shop the look starting November 10 on adidas.com and apparel.onepeloton.com and in Adidas stores worldwide.

Don’t miss…

Blue Ivy, Sir & Rumi Make An Appearance In New Ivy Park Kids Ad

Mama Tina Slays In Her Ivy Park

 

 

Adidas x Ivy Park Announces Peloton Park Apparel  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Megan Thee Stallion Is Crowned Glamour Magazine’s Woman Of The Year

 1 day ago
08.14.74

LAPD Called To Protect DC Comics Employees After Superman Is Bisexual Announcement

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Will Smith And The Williams Sisters Cover Entertainment Weekly To Discuss The Making Of Their Biopic ‘King Richard’

 1 day ago
08.15.74

Ronnie Wilson, Gap Band Co-Founder, Passes Away At 73

 2 days ago
08.02.74

Okkurrrr! Rapper Cardi B Will Be Hosting This Year’s American Music Awards

 2 days ago
01.01.70

These Fluffy Balenciaga Sunglasses Are Set To Be The Next Fashion ‘Must-Haves’

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Woman Pistol-Whipped During Attempted Robbery At Teyana Taylor Halloween Bash

 2 days ago
01.01.70
4 items

Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Dating! Spotted Holding Hands [RARE PHOTOS]

 2 days ago
01.29.73

Will Smith Discusses Having Thoughts of Suicide In His New Series

 2 days ago
06.22.73

Azealia Banks Comes For Dave Chappelle And Boosie Over LGBTQ Comments

 6 days ago
03.17.70
Photos
Close