Delonte West Arrested & Released After Drunken Encounter With Florida Police Officers

It looks like Delonte West will need another helping hand. We hope he gets the help and support he desperately needs.

Delonte West Arrested After Drunken Encounter With Florida Police Officers

Things were looking up for Delonte West, but it looks like he is back on hard times.

TMZ Sports exclusively reports the former professional hooper found himself in a jail cell after a drunken incident with law enforcement. West was arrested Tuesday (Oct.19) at 10:32 pm and thrown in a Palm Beach County, Fla. jail before being released at 5:46 am Wednesday, according to records obtained by the celebrity gossip site.

According to an incident report, West was stopped by police officers after “yelling and banging” on the Boynton Beach police station’s glass doors. West was eventually arrested during the belligerent encounter with the officers, which could have easily left, almost resulting in him being tased.

Per TMZ Sports:

Officers say West was yelling and cussing … while holding open bottles of beer and vodka.

In the report, cops say West tried to walk away from the scene, but he was ordered to stop and put down the drinks.

The officers say 38-year-old West initially complied but then got up and put his hands inside his pants — ‘causing one of the cops on the scene to unholster their taser.

Cops say West then responded to verbal commands … and was ultimately cuffed and arrested — though officers note he “continued to be belligerent” in the back of a squad car.

According to court records, West was slapped with three charges for his drunken shenanigans, obstruction/resisting without violence, open container, and disorderly intoxication. He is due back in court in November for arraignment. 

This news is heartbreaking because it looked like Delonte West was back on the right path. His substance abuse struggles were well documented, and in 2020 entered a rehab facility with the help of Dallas Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban and received support from his former head coach Doc Rivers.

It looks like Delonte West will need another helping hand. We hope he gets the help and support he desperately needs.

Delonte West Arrested & Released After Drunken Encounter With Florida Police Officers  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

