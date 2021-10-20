Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

YouTube Kicks Off New Advertising Inclusion Initiative With A Show At The Apollo Featuring Jazmine Sullivan And Mary J. Blige

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Mary j Blige at the Apollo

Source: Steven Eloiseau / Steven Eloiseau

Last night, YouTube kicked off their presence at Advertising Week in New York at the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem with a concert headlined by musical powerhouses Mary J. Blige and Jazmine Sullivan.

Young Baby Tate at the Apollo

Source: Steven Eloiseau / Steven Eloiseau

Yendry at the Apollo

Source: Steven Eloiseau / Steven Eloiseau

The evening began with performances from YouTube Black Voices artist Yung Baby Tate and newcomer YENDRY. Sullivan, who returned for the first time to Apollo stage in 23 years, gave a soul-clenching set right before DJ D-Nice showed off his skills on the one’s and two’s. Closing the evening was Mary J. Blige, Queen of Hip Hop and R&B with a musical set that took fans down memory lane with her chart-topping hits.

D Nice at the Apollo

Source: Steven Eloiseau / Steven Eloiseau

Jazmine Sullivan at the Apollo

Source: Steven Eloiseau / Steven Eloiseau

The artists took to the stage to celebrate YouTube’s latest initiative launching this week to inspire advertisers to prioritize inclusivity in their investment strategies to connect with the next generation of diverse consumers. Stay tuned for more information on the campaign on Wednesday, November 10th.

Any mission that encourages inclusion in the advertisement space is important for content creators everywhere. YouTube, like The Apollo, has become a space that creatives go to express themselves, be seen, and to get discovered. Inclusive advertising spaces increases the visibility of our generation’s most talented people. This is definitely an initiative worth celebrating!

DON’T MISS…

Let’s Talk Breasts: Mary J. Blige, Dr. Arlene Richardson, And Linda Goler Blount Discuss The Importance of Preventative Care

Mary J Blige Was Casually Chic At The Screening The System: A Dialog On Bias And Breast Health Panel Discussion

Mary J Blige Says She’s Single And ‘Doing The Most’ In The September Issue Of InStyle Magazine

YouTube Kicks Off New Advertising Inclusion Initiative With A Show At The Apollo Featuring Jazmine Sullivan And Mary J. Blige  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Dr. Dre Served With Divorce Papers At Cemetery During Grandmother’s Burial

 5 hours ago
01.01.70

Fake COVID Card Will Cost Evander Kane $1.6M Months After NHL Player Filed For Bankruptcy

 1 day ago
01.01.70
12 items

Big Daddy Kane vs KRS-One VERZUZ Was All We Asked For & More, But Who Won?

 1 day ago
01.01.70
18 items

Regina King, Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland And More Light Up The Red Carpet Of The LA Premiere Of “The Harder They Fall”

 6 days ago
06.22.58

Dr. Fauci Encourages Vaccinated Families To Enjoy Trick Or Treating

 6 days ago
02.19.58

Lil Kim Checks 50 Cent For Laughing At ‘Leprechaun’ Meme

 6 days ago
01.01.70

The Air Jordan 1 Mid’s Are Rising In Popularity

 6 days ago
01.01.70

Lori Harvey Serves Style Goals In This 3-Piece Plaid Suit

 6 days ago
01.01.70

Letitia Wright Denies Making Anti-Vaxx Comments On Set of ‘Black Panther 2’

 6 days ago
01.01.70
14 items

Happy Birthday Usher! Check Out His Adorable Family Photos Through The Years

 6 days ago
10.05.58
Photos
Close