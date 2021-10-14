The Air Jordan 1 Mid’s Are Rising In Popularity

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The Air Jordan 1 Mid’s have gotten a lot of hate over the past few years from sneakerheads and collectors alike. Despite many wanting Jordan Brand to drop many of their colorways in AJ1 High form, the Mid’s are apparently a big deal overseas.

In StockX’s Big Facts report, they are finding that one of the most hated on silhouettes in the sneaker game is actually performing pretty well out in Europe with the UK buying up to three times the Mid’s as the whole world, but now sales across the globe are up 100%.

Word?!

Not only are the Mid’s getting more love around the world, but apparently women’s releases are appreciating more in value than the men’s are. We’re not sure if that’s because women buy more than men or because the women’s versions have better colorways (they do), but the popularity is coming from somewhere and will only continue to grow.

You have to wonder if this newfound popularity for Mid’s is because it’s become damn near impossible to get a pair of High’s and the resale prices for Mid’s is much more affordable. Regardless, something’s going on and Mid haters are going to be hot and bothered over it.

All that being said, High’s are still superior even though they’re only basically a centimeter bigger than the Mid’s.

What do y’all think? Are the Air Jordan 1 High or Mid’s the better line? Heck, maybe you prefer the Air Jordan 1 Lo’s like Kevin Durant. Let us know in the comments section below.

