Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

The Air Jordan 1 Mid’s Are Rising In Popularity

Don't tell that to sneakerheads in the US though...

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Air Jordan 1 Mid Milan

Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand

The Air Jordan 1 Mid’s have gotten a lot of hate over the past few years from sneakerheads and collectors alike. Despite many wanting Jordan Brand to drop many of their colorways in AJ1 High form, the Mid’s are apparently a big deal overseas.

In StockX’s Big Facts report, they are finding that one of the most hated on silhouettes in the sneaker game is actually performing pretty well out in Europe with the UK buying up to three times the Mid’s as the whole world, but now sales across the globe are up 100%.

Word?!

Not only are the Mid’s getting more love around the world, but apparently women’s releases are appreciating more in value than the men’s are. We’re not sure if that’s because women buy more than men or because the women’s versions have better colorways (they do), but the popularity is coming from somewhere and will only continue to grow.

You have to wonder if this newfound popularity for Mid’s is because it’s become damn near impossible to get a pair of High’s and the resale prices for Mid’s is much more affordable. Regardless, something’s going on and Mid haters are going to be hot and bothered over it.

All that being said, High’s are still superior even though they’re only basically a centimeter bigger than the Mid’s.

What do y’all think? Are the Air Jordan 1 High or Mid’s the better line? Heck, maybe you prefer the Air Jordan 1 Lo’s like Kevin Durant. Let us know in the comments section below.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid’s Are Rising In Popularity  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest
18 items

Regina King, Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland And More Light Up The Red Carpet Of The LA Premiere Of “The Harder They Fall”

 12 hours ago
06.22.58

Dr. Fauci Encourages Vaccinated Families To Enjoy Trick Or Treating

 15 hours ago
02.19.58

Lil Kim Checks 50 Cent For Laughing At ‘Leprechaun’ Meme

 19 hours ago
01.01.70

The Air Jordan 1 Mid’s Are Rising In Popularity

 20 hours ago
01.01.70

Lori Harvey Serves Style Goals In This 3-Piece Plaid Suit

 22 hours ago
01.01.70

Letitia Wright Denies Making Anti-Vaxx Comments On Set of ‘Black Panther 2’

 23 hours ago
01.01.70
14 items

Happy Birthday Usher! Check Out His Adorable Family Photos Through The Years

 1 day ago
10.05.58

Jay-Z Raises $1M For Innocence Project To Investigate Wrongful Convictions In Midwest

 1 day ago
05.30.58

Toni Morrison & Other Race-Related Books Requested To Be Banned By Virginia Beach School Board Member

 2 days ago
01.01.70
13 items

Stephen A. Smith Fries Kyrie Irving On ESPN’s ‘First Take,’ Jay Williams Also Catches A Stray

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close