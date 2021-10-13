Black Twitter Defends Garcelle Beauvais After ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Clips Surface

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

If you’ve been keeping up with “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 11 reunion then you know it’s been nothing on constant drama, especially between cast members Garcelle Beauvais, Lisa Rinna, and Dorit Kemsley.

In the reunion preview clip, Kemsley and Rinna are shown confronting Beauvais in an extremely heated manner, with Kemsley, 45, accusing her castmate of being a “bully” and “making jabs at her.”

“You don’t say much when we’re together or to someone’s face, and then you’ll say it in the confessionals,” Kemsley tells Beauvais in the preview.

Wearing a beautiful sequined dress, matching dangling earrings, and her hair in an old-Hollywood glam look, the 54-year-old actress and TV host then clapped back, saying, “First I say too much, and then I don’t say enough. Like, I can’t win with you,” which then caused Kemsley to say that she’s not being “direct” and is instead, being “passive.”

That’s when host Andy Cohen stepped in and says, “You said you want her to be direct but then you accuse her of throwing darts,” to which an annoyed Kemsley replied, “I want her to be direct, I don’t want her to throw darts. Throwing darts is not being direct, Andy. When you have an issue with someone, you look at them and you tell them you have an issue. You don’t throw a passive-aggressive jab with a smile.”

After the clip surfaced, Black Twitter came for Garcelle’s defense, calling out the blatant microaggressions she’s been subjected to all season and on the reunion. “The countless micro-aggressions that Garcelle has had to endure during the season and at the reunion are another reason why she is in need of an “ally” outside of Sutton on the show,” one Twitter user said.

And another wrote, “So apparently Rinna aka Lips wants all the smoke because I don’t understand why she’s talking to Garcelle like that #RHOBHReunion #RHOBH”

And then this Twitter user wrote, “It’s interesting how Dorit calls Garcelle a “bully” because she’s making jabs, but Kathy makes jabs at Dorit all season long and Dorit is so fine with it that she dresses up at Paris Hilton. Choices #RHOBH”

The RHOBH reunion airs tonight on Bravo. Will you be watching?

