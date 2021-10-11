Gary’s Tea: Dave Chappelle Said This About Possibly Getting Cancelled [WATCH]

Dave Chappellle’s recent Netflix special, The Closer, has stirred up some drama in the LGBTQ community. His comments have sparked outrage that caused national groups like GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition to even make statements to Netflix urging the streaming platform to pull it down. Of course, the comedian had special words for those who want to add him to their lengthy list of celebrities who are canceled. Hear all about what’s juicy in Gary’s Tea.
Dave Chappelle Releases ‘The Closer’ & Twitter Shares Cheers & Jeers
Dave Chappelle: "Apparently they dragged me on Twitter. I don't give a fuck, because Twitter is not a real place."— Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) October 6, 2021
The wisest words for anyone on Social Media.
I'd bet my life 90% of the negative comments about Dave Chappelle "the closer" special didn't even watch it. That shit was funny AND thought provoking, AND touching. Fr fr had men tearing up when he talked about is tans friend. He's a master at his craft. pic.twitter.com/x7bTxVWTkw— Broke Bobbys black friend (@KWuu47) October 6, 2021
The highlight of Dave Chappelle’s “The Closer” was definitely these bitter white ladies stone-faced while everyone else was dying at the beet juice/feminist bit. 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/LWggspeLBH— Josh Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) October 6, 2021
I see the expected Dave Chappelle criticism is here. To those who will criticize without watching, remember Daphne. pic.twitter.com/YYCetqxHrz— Josh Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) October 5, 2021
#TheCloser Dave Chappelle's special was funny.— Tiffany Coleman, MPH (@Tip_Coleman) October 6, 2021
I looked Daphne up and this was her last post. I hope she is resting well. pic.twitter.com/rz1iwDQeO2
Dave Chappelle after "The Closer" special. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iC4Lh0UZO7— Sheriff (@Sheriff_263) October 6, 2021
Dave Chappelle doesn’t care if your Black ass keeps defending him and laughing at his progressively unfunny ass jokes because you want to look cool and edgy. You’re not his audience in 2021. He’d rather tap dance for Joe Rogan’s fans.— David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) October 6, 2021
I recommend everyone listen to Dave Chappelle’s most recent special The Closer and his comments on empathy. He did a masterful job of explaining that you not have to agree with someone to respect them, love them or simply be their friend. ✌️— Santiago Capital (@SantiagoAuFund) October 6, 2021
I still can't believe dave chappelle died in 2005 😔— ye 🌍 (@yedoye_) October 6, 2021
We gettin Dave Chappelle ‘s “The Closer” to number one on Netflix by Friday right ? pic.twitter.com/s0dlOoQb2w— ✨MAIN Page -Queen of Zamunda✨👑 (@JoyyUnSpeakable) October 5, 2021
Gary’s Tea: Dave Chappelle Said This About Possibly Getting Cancelled [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com