Letitia Wright Reportedly Still Spreading Anti-Vax Views On ‘Black Panther 2’ Set

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Last year, actress Letitia Wright found herself in a sticky situation on social media after getting called out for sharing tweets that promoted anti-vaccine rhetoric.

While most would use a situation like that to either watch what they say in public or simply keep their personal opinions private, Wright has reportedly decided to stick to her anti-vaxxer stance and is even spreading the word while filming Black Panther 2 in Atlanta.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In a wider report by The Hollywood Reporter that digs deeper into how vaccine mandates are affecting film & television productions, the 27-year-old actress was mentioned once again amongst those avidly against getting the shot.

Here’s what’s reportedly happening over in Atlanta on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, via THR:

“In Wright’s case, a set source says she has espoused similar views about the COVID-19 vaccines on the Atlanta production. The British actress quietly parted ways with her entire U.S. team of representatives in the wake of a backlash over posting a controversial anti-vaccine video in December.

Disney, the studio behind Black Panther, will begin rolling out a sticker system on all of its new productions in mid-October that requires visible proof of COVID-19 vaccination status, as stipulated in a return-to-work agreement between AMPTP and Hollywood’s unions. Those in Zone A who are fully vaccinated will have a wristband. Those who are not, will not. (Anything already shooting is not covered.)”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Although no one should be ostracized for expressing their opinion, the conversation changes in a big way when considering the millions of lives lost due to COVID-19 and a vaccine that is proving to actually prevent those deaths.

Should Letitia Wright and other anti-vaxxers stay quiet on vaccination or do they have every right to display free speech? Let us know your thoughts by sharing them over on our social channels!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Letitia Wright Reportedly Still Spreading Anti-Vax Views On ‘Black Panther 2’ Set was originally published on blackamericaweb.com