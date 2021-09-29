Simone Biles Admits She Should Have Quit Before Tokyo Olympics

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Simone Biles says she should have quit competing “way before” the Tokyo Olympics. Speaking to The Cut magazine, the multi-time Olympic gold medalist said she should have stopped when former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was in the media for two years for multiple sexual abuse allegations. Biles revealed she’d been seeing a therapist ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, but anxiety set in after she arrived to compete in the Games. The 24-year-old noted the added pressure she felt as a Black woman competing in sports, saying it was all “too much.”

https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/28/sport/simone-biles-quit-tokyo-spt-intl/index.html

