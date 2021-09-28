Indy
Ascension St. Vincent utilizing National Guard for help during COVID-19 crisis

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America

INDIANAPOLIS — Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, troops with the Indiana National Guard will be assisting at an Indianapolis hospital.

Personnel have been sent to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital on W. 86th Street, located on the city’s northwest side.

Below is a statement from Ascension St. Vincent:

The Indiana National Guard, in coordination with the Indiana Department of Health, has developed teams of National Guard personnel known as the Hospital Crisis Response Team (HCRT) to support Indiana hospitals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We have enlisted the help of these teams on our 86th Street Campus.

The HCRT will provide immediate hands-on help to support the complex needs of our patients. After 18 months of working through the COVID-19 pandemic, we are very thankful to the state for providing this extra support to our associates.

