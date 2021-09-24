Beauty
HomeBeauty

Jordyn Woods Debuts A Platinum Blonde Do In A Sexy Pink Mini Dress

Jordyn Woods is still celebrating her birthday and debuted a new platinum blonde do that has us swooning.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
UOMA Pride Month And Juneteenth Celebration Launch Event

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Some of our favorite celebrity women are Libras and celebrating birthdays in September and October. Jordyn Woods kicked off her birthday celebration early in a sexy crystal dress that broke the internet and now the model-turned-actress is killing us softly in a new platinum blonde do in a pink mini dress and Judith Leiber “Donut Strawberry Sprinkles” clutch that retails at $4,195.

Jordyn, who graced the cover of our first annual “Fashion Issue,”  turned 24-years-old on September 24th and has been lighting up our timelines before, during and after. Despite her cheeky caption, “donuts are my guilty pleasure😛 what’s yours?” Jordyn recently made headlines for launching a new workout app FrstPlace. The rising star made headlines after posting a before and after photos of her head-turning figure.

“I can’t even believe I’m posting this but this is really me and this is my journey. Hopefully this can inspire some of you! It all started with a lot of mental and emotional work and the physical came with it. We all start somewhere,” she wrote.

Fans and critics accused the influencer of having plastic surgery to achieve her “after” look. Her boyfriend, NBA baller, Karl-Anthony Towns quickly came to her defense.

“Are we saying that women can’t work hard and transform their bodies?” Towns questioned on Twitter. “I’ve SEEN the hard work and I’ve seen the results and trust me, this is all natural. Since 10 years old, people been calling this woman vile things because of her weight and instead of letting the internet run her life, she went out the [sic] put the damn work in and changed her whole life. FITNESS SAVED HER LIFE!”

However Jordyn reached her goal weight is her business. Sis looks TF good. Happy Birthday and Happy Libra season!

RELATED STORIES:

10 Times Jordyn Woods Effortlessly Slayed Our Lives

Jordyn Woods Steps Out In A Barely-There Crystal Chain Dress And Sets The Internet Ablaze

Jordyn Woods Debuts A Platinum Blonde Do In A Sexy Pink Mini Dress  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Kelly Price Reportedly Missing In Georgia Following COVID-19 Battle

 2 hours ago
09.24.21

Michael K. Williams Cause Of Death Revealed To Be Accidental Overdose

 5 hours ago
09.24.21

This Is Not A Drill: ‘Tiger King’ Season 2 Is Coming To Netflix

 5 hours ago
09.24.21

Fugees Reunite For 1st Time In 15 Years At New York’s Pier 17, World Tour Launching Soon [Photos]

 6 hours ago
09.24.21

Drake Celebrates ‘Certified Lover Boy’ In Miami With Celebrity Friends Including The Real Wolf of Wall Street

 9 hours ago
09.24.21

EXCLUSIVE: Kurupt Talks New LP ‘TRANSITION,’ Dropping Fresh Single “Transformation” & More

 9 hours ago
09.24.21

No Surprise: Jennifer Hough Receiving Death Threats From Nicki Minaj’s Fans Following ‘The Real’ Interview

 10 hours ago
09.24.21

Beyoncé Pens Heartfelt Letter Thanking Fans For 40th Birthday Wishes: ‘I Cried Tears Of Joy’

 14 hours ago
09.24.21

In His Dreams: R. Kelly’s Trial Defense Compares Him To MLK During Closing Arguments

 16 hours ago
09.24.21

Lil Rel Steps In Big Time After A.J. Johnson’s Widow Said No One Was Donating To Husband’s GoFundMe

 18 hours ago
09.24.21
Photos
Close