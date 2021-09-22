Dru Hill Is Calling Boyz II Men, Jagged Edge And More To Battle In Verzuz [VIDEO]

Celebrity News
Tell me what you want, tell me what you need, tell me if it ain’t good enough for you, baby, well Dru Hill is saying they are more than good enough baby because they are calling out Boys II Men, Jagged Edge plus more to duke it out verbally on Verzuz.

After Fat Joe and Ja Rule stepped out the ring Verzuz ring fans immediately wanted to know who’s got next and the 90’s R&B singing sensations that hailed from Baltimore, MD, Dru Hill, said we want next and that they are willing to take on Mowtown Philly Boyz II Men, they are willing to show Jagged Edge where the party at and they want 112 to dance with me.

Via a video on their Instagram Dru Hill let this be known:

“Whoever want it can get it,” “Whether it’s Jodeci, Boyz II Men…I’ll tell you what, how about maybe, like, 112 and Jagged Edge could combine to one group, and then they might have a chance with us.” HOWEVER DRU Hill HAS ONE RULE FOR THE CONTENDER “sing for real.”

Who would you like to see Dru Hill battle in a Verzuz?

Take a look at the video below.

 

