WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

As the world continues to adapt during the COVID-19 pandemic and COVID-19 vaccines are required to return to normal activities, Apple is introducing a new tool to make life easier for iPhone users.

Tuesday (Sep.21), Apple announced it would add COVID-19 vaccination passes, driver licenses, and digital keys will be added to the iPhone’s Apple Wallet app. This new feature arrives as one of the many new tools rolled out with its latest iOS 15 software update that is now live on iPhone smartphones.

According to Apple iPhone, users can also share COVID-19 vaccinations and test results through the Health app allowing users to share that information through approved third-party apps with companies requiring they provide proof of immunization or negative COVID-19 test.

As of right now, the COVID-19 vaccination cards feature is not live, but Apple states that it is coming as part of the iOS 15 rollout. New York is one of the few states who already have their own COVID-19 digital passports, the Excelsior Pass, and Key To NYC pass, and it is already widely being used by New Yorkers to enter places like gyms, movie theaters, and restaurants that require attendees be fully-vaccinated to enter the buildings. President Biden has considered implementing a National Vaccine Passport program but has yet to pull the trigger, but we won’t be shocked if he does.

This update will be beneficial as other states slowly implement the same mandates to help stop the highly contagious and more transmissible Delta Variant spread. Apple also introduced other updates to its Health app that will allow users to monitor changes in their resting heart rate, sleep, and cardio fitness that they can share with those they trust and doctors.

—

Photo: Apple / Verifiable health records updates

Apple Announces COVID-19 Vaccination Cards Are Coming To Apple Wallet App was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: