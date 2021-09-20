Sports
Baltimore Ravens Pay Tribute To Michael K. Williams With Omar’s Whistle From ‘The Wire’

Omar's coming.

Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Rob Carr / Getty

Charm City will never forget the impact of Michael K. Williams. The Baltimore Ravens paid tribute to the actor with his iconic whistle as Omar from The Wire.

 

As spotted on EPSN Sunday Night Football got off to the proper start as the Ball So Hard University honored the fallen thespian in an iconic way. As they hit the field they played audio of Omar Little, his memorable role from the gritty crime HBO series, whistling “Farmer In The Dell”. The hiss became a signature for the character as it not only alerted the neighborhood that he was present but, it also established his dominance as one of the most feared gangsters in the town.

David Simon, the creator of The Wire, happened to be in the area when the tribute happened and took to Twitter to share his excitement. “Heard the sound of Omar whistling ‘Farmer In The Dell’ from the stadium while walking across the Ostend Street bridge to the Ravens opener and thought I’d lost my s—. It’s the little things that are gonna get me, I guess. But Michael gonna last,” he wrote.

Elsewhere Tobias Menzies of The Crown fame also tipped his hat to the Brooklyn native and dedicated his Emmy Award to him. “Very humbled to win @TheEmmys last night, huge thanks to @TVAcademy & congrats to all my brilliant fellow nominees,” Menzies wrote. “But want to dedicate this to Michael K Williams, his performance as Omar in The Wire is one of the great screen performances, he will be deeply missed. RIP.”

Michael K. Williams was 54 years old.

Baltimore Ravens Pay Tribute To Michael K. Williams With Omar’s Whistle From ‘The Wire’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

