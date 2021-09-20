Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity NewsModels

Jessica Zyrie Is Proud To Walk In Independent Shows

Jessica Zyrie is an MMG Models model from Texas, who has appeared in fashion campaigns for Absolut and walked the runway for Joy Kimono.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Luooif Studio NYFW 2020FW - Wild Daddy "Back To Wild"

Source: Noam Galai/Getty Images / Noam Galai/Getty Images

Name: Jessica Zyrie 

IG: @thejessicazyrie

Agency: MMG Models 

Claim To Fame: Zyrie has appeared in a campaign for Absolut. She has also walked the runway for Joy Kimono. 

Jessica Zyrie was walking along a beach, in her hometown of Texas, when she stumbled across a photoshoot and was asked the question, “have you ever thought about modeling?” 

A few years later she was having her makeup done backstage at FashionBombDaily’s New York Fashion Week runway presentation. 

“I started networking with photographers who were near me in Texas and I ended up moving out to New York,” she told HelloBeautiful. 

Naturally she seriously considered what she would have to let go to pursue modeling in Manhattan including a significant amount of “creature comforts.” She had become familiar with the area when serving on the runways season after season. She walked for Luooif Studio, Elier Aubret, and others before relocating. 

“Living in Texas, it’s a lot more spacious” she noted.

“There are a lot of opportunities in New York and I didn’t mind if I had to sacrifice some comfort.” She described the decision to leave home behind take a huge risk by relocating  to Harlem as slightly “scary.”

Still she believes it was the right thing for her to take her career to the next level. “It’s a lot of networking and hustling,” she said. “It’s a lot of who you know.” 

Networking and hustling from her home in the south on a consistent basis led Zyrie to a contract with MMG models. She hopes her presence can aid the progress towards true inclusion being slowly implemented in the industry. 

“I want to be a part of changing the industry,” she said. 

“You know with modeling historically there was a very specific look that was pushed, a very specific kind of woman that was pushed,” she continued. 

“That’s one of my things I would love to see more.” 

Some of the opportunities Zyrie would like to see extended to those who don’t fit the traditionally modeling mold come from modeling calls held by designers and stylists working in independent shows like Fashion Bomb Daily’s. Founded by Claire Summers Fashion Bomb Daily has championed independent designers since its creation. 

Platforms like Fashion Bomb Daily, Harlem’s Fashion Row, and Harlem Fashion Week offer opportunities for designers who often have not yet had the support of a conglomerate or major investor. Zyrie previously walked in a show hosted by Fashion Gallery New York Fashion Week. 

Zyrie expressed appreciation for her role in the show saying “I love Claire.” She also described herself as “honored,” and “excited,” to participate. 

“It means a lot,” she said. “I think a lot of times people try to overlook independent shows and artists.” 

“This is where fashion starts,” she declared. 

DON’T MISS: 

MODEL MONDAY UPDATE: After Setting The Blueprint Liris Crosse Is Coming For Bridal

MODEL MONDAY: Najeen Pierce’s Life Changed After A Trip To SoHo

MODEL MONDAY: The A Train Took Veronika Collins All The Way To Tom Ford

Jessica Zyrie Is Proud To Walk In Independent Shows  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Wack 100 Claims To Have Part 2 of Kim Kardashian & Ray J’s Legendary Sex Tape

 21 hours ago
09.21.21

EXCLUSIVE: Nia Long On Passing Of Anthony ‘A.J.’ Johnson: ‘A.J. Was A Joy To Work With On Set’

 22 hours ago
09.21.21
10 items

History Made: Debbie Allen Accepts Emmy Governors Award, Supplies Us With A Great Meme Moment

 22 hours ago
09.21.21

Jessica Zyrie Is Proud To Walk In Independent Shows

 24 hours ago
09.21.21

Kerry Washington Honors Michael K. Williams At 2021 Emmy Awards

 1 day ago
09.21.21
15 items

Michaela Coel Makes History As 1st Black Woman To Win Emmy For Limited Series Writing

 1 day ago
09.21.21
10 items

Jeannie Mai Jenkins Confirms She & Jeezy Are Expecting Their First Child, Twitter Reacts

 1 day ago
09.21.21
15 items

‘Friday’ & ‘House Party’ Actor & Comedian Anthony “A.J.” Johnson Reportedly Has Died

 1 day ago
09.21.21

We Good: LeVar Burton Has Moved Beyond ‘Jeopardy!’ Debacle, Potential Game Show In Works

 2 days ago
09.20.21

Draya Michele Shares Her Breakfast Routine And Now We Know How She Keeps Her Waist So Snatched

 2 days ago
09.20.21
Photos
Close