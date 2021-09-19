News
HomeNewsCoronavirus(COVID-19)

Chris Rock Tests Positive For COVID, Urges Followers To “Get Vaccinated”

We hope the star gets well soon.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
"Neal Brennan Unacceptable" Opening Night

Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

We’re clearly still in the midst of a global pandemic, and should move accordingly. Comedian and actor Chris Rock revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

 

On Sunday (Sept. 19), the CB4 actor took to Twitter to reveal his predicament and urge his followers to get vaccinated.

“Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this,” he tweeted. “Get vaccinated.”

Rock, 56, was vocal about his readiness to take the vaccine. In May, during an interview on The Breakfast Club, he revealed that he was vaccinated but still would be careful and keep his mask nearby.

In another visit to The Tonight Show, he revealed he got a dose of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and joked, “That’s the food stamps of vaccines.”

Nevertheless, ever vaccine will prevent you from getting severely ill in the case of a breakthrough infection. The fact is, over 90% of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 are unvaccinated. The choice is yours.

 

Chris Rock Tests Positive For COVID, Urges Followers To “Get Vaccinated”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

We Good: LeVar Burton Has Moved Beyond ‘Jeopardy!’ Debacle, Potential Game Show In Works

 16 hours ago
09.20.21

Draya Michele Shares Her Breakfast Routine And Now We Know How She Keeps Her Waist So Snatched

 17 hours ago
09.20.21

You Care: Adele and Rich Paul Are Instagram Official

 1 day ago
09.20.21
9 items

Vice President Kamala Harris Surprises The Real HU At The Inaugural Truth And Service Classic [Photos]

 1 day ago
09.20.21

Nene Leakes Describes “New Normal” After Losing Husband Gregg Leakes To Cancer

 3 days ago
09.18.21

Biz Markie To Have Street Named After Him In Strong Island

 3 days ago
09.18.21

Corrine Foxx: My Father Taught Me The Importance Of Self Care

 3 days ago
09.18.21

Loyal To The Death: Nicki Minaj’s Barbz Stage Protest Outside CDC Headquarters, Claim The Rapper’s Ballsy Tweet Was Right

 3 days ago
09.18.21

Wendy Williams Hospitalized For Psychiatric Evaluation While Also Battling COVID

 4 days ago
09.17.21

Katt Williams Weighs In On Mythical ‘Verzuz’ Against Kevin Hart

 4 days ago
09.18.21
Photos
Close