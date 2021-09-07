Arts & Entertainment
Rotimi Assures Everyone That LeBron James’ “House Party” Remake Will Be “Very Special”

Rotimi "All Or Nothing" Album Release Party

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Now that Space Jam: A New Legacy has been released, LeBron James is on to another movie.

Earlier this year, it was announced that James and his SpringHill Entertainment partner (and best friend) Maverick Carter would be injecting new life into a House Party remake. The Reginald Hudlin-directed 1990 film follows high school students Christopher “Kid” Reid and Christopher “Play” Martin on an unpredictable night as two best friends try to make the best of a night packed with no parental guidance and a lit house party.

Little has been mentioned about the new movie, but Power star Rotimi is assuring that the classic movie is in good hands.

“We have a similar storyline a bit, but it’s just new age. It’s a fresh spin on it for sure,” Rotimi told TMZ. “We’re not playing the same Kid and Play, but it’s like a new-age version of them but not them, if that makes sense. It’s not their sons or anything like that.”

Back in April, the lead actors –Jorge Lendeborg Jr. and Tosin Cole– were chosen, but Rotimi wants everyone to know that the film’s young and hungry cast knows how important this film is.

“We knew that creating a generational movie like that and touching that legacy…we have to bring our A-Game,” Rotimi said of himself and costar Jacob Latimore. “So, we didn’t take it lightly and it’s just super funny. We were able to ad-lib a lot, and our director [Charles Kidd II] was really amazing at that. We just had fun, and we made it today’s humor, and it’s gonna be very, very special.”

Space Jam: A New Legacy grossed over $150 million worldwide –and that’s not even including all the licensing deals– so it’s safe to say yet another remake of a classic is safe in James’ hands.

Rotimi Assures Everyone That LeBron James’ “House Party” Remake Will Be “Very Special”  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

