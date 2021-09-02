Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentPodcasts

The Undressing Room Podcast Present By Macy’s: Episode 31 “Friends With Benefits”

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Eva and Lore’l break down viral news including Aaliyah & R. Kelly and the controversy surrounding the Kanye West DONDA album release. Plus, Friends With Benefits relationships is the big topic of discussion. Hear their personal stories and the rules for a successful situationship. Lastly, the ladies each describe their moments being around Beyonce. Was she a diva or southern belle? Listen to find out.

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to http://www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Do you need some outfit inspo? Check out some of our favorite deals in our virtual closet at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Podcast Present By Macy’s: Episode 31 “Friends With Benefits”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Nene Leakes Celebrates The Linnethia Lounge Grand Opening Weekend
59 photos
Latest
7 items

‘Bel Air’ Peacock’s ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot Finds It “Will,” Twitter Is Not Thrilled With The Selection

 17 hours ago
09.02.21

Update: Gregg Leakes Has Passed Away At 66

 21 hours ago
09.01.21

The Wades Serve Up An Epic Parisian Family Slay For Their 7th Wedding Anniversary

 1 day ago
09.02.21
10 items

10 Times Zendaya Coleman Was Our Style Muse

 1 day ago
09.02.21
15 items

Jazmine Sullivan Gets Some Salacious ‘Heaux Tales’ From Fans On Instagram

 1 day ago
09.02.21
10 items

Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle’s Son Kross Turns 5!

 2 days ago
09.01.21

Casting Call Announced for Young Michael Jackson in MJ Broadway Musical

 2 days ago
09.01.21

Which Chris Tucker Character Are You? [Quiz]

 2 days ago
09.01.21
10 items

Watch 10 Of The Funniest Onscreen Moments From Chris Tucker

 2 days ago
09.01.21
17 items

Man Who Shaded LeVar Burton Over ‘Jeopardy!’ Gig Gets Canned, Twitter Stares In Lt. Geordi La Forge

 2 days ago
09.01.21
Photos
Close