Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentMusic

Kanye West Says Universal Released ‘Donda’ Without His Approval, DaBaby’s Presidential Support Got Him Spot

Most dramatic album roll out, ever.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In Chicago - August 26 2021

Source: MEGA / Getty

Kanye West finally released his latest album, Donda, on Sunday (August 29), but it hasn’t been drama-free. According to Ye, the project was released by Universal, the home of his Def Jam recording home, without his permission.

Yeezy took to Instagram—where else?—to reveal the conundrum. “UNIVERSAL PUT MY ALBUM OUT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL AND THE BLOCKED JAIL 2 FROM BEING ON THE ALBUM,” wrote Ye in all caps, so you know he’s peeved.

“Jail” is the track with Jay-Z and Francis and the Lights while “Jail Pt. 2” features the same beat with the lineup additions of DaBaby and Marilyn Manson.

West also shared, and deleted, texts between him and his A&R/manager, Bu Thiam, that it was DaBaby’s management who wasn’t clearing his verse on “Jail Pt. 2.” However, it had been radio silence as to why. Yeezy clearly wanted DaBaby on the record, despite his recent homophobic commentary because the North Carolina rapper said he was would vote for him during his ill-fated run for President. Of course.

Guess Universal was done with the listening session antics and wanted to start making some of the coin they shelled out back? Donda is now on all the usual DSP’s, and so is “Jail 2.”

Soulja Boy isn’t on the album and feels a ways, though.

 

Kanye West Says Universal Released ‘Donda’ Without His Approval, DaBaby’s Presidential Support Got Him Spot  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest

Broke Alone: R. Kelly Can’t Find Buyer To Purchase His Music Publishing Catalog

 11 hours ago
08.30.21

Rev. Jesse Jackson Is Recovering From COVID As Parkinson’s Disease Worsens

 12 hours ago
08.30.21

Fat Joe Says Snitching Allegations Are “Fabricated”

 14 hours ago
08.30.21
20 items

Kanye West Finally Releases DONDA, Twitter Chimes In With Thoughts

 1 day ago
08.30.21

Tia Mowry Asks Fans For Help Selecting A Work Dress: ‘What Outfit Would You Choose?’

 2 days ago
08.30.21

LeBron James Celebrated His Wife Savannah’s Birthday By Throwing Her An Epic Surprise Party

 2 days ago
08.30.21
7 items

Privately?: Kim & Kanye West Working On Relationship

 2 days ago
08.30.21

Drake Appears To Confirm ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Release Date During ESPN Ad

 3 days ago
08.30.21
8 items

Fans React To Jason Momoa & Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Looking Scrumptious On Social Media [Video]

 3 days ago
08.30.21

COVID-19 Vaccine Shots Being Offered At Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ Chicago Listening Event

 3 days ago
08.27.21
Photos
Close