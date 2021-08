WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

A house in Inkster, Michigan will become a museum and community space dedicated to Malcolm X. He lived at the house in the 1950s and the group Project We Hope, Dream and Believe has worked for 13 years to make the home a landmark. Work is expected to wrap up in 2023.

More on this story here:

https://www.fox2detroit.com/news/former-inkster-home-of-malcolm-x-will-be-transformed-into-museum-community-space

