Indianapolis pastor’s life and legacy remembered after he died with COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Greg Cheatham was a man of many talents.

He was a father, worked in human resources at the Subaru plant in Lafayette and was an associate pastor at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Indianapolis.

Greg and his wife Lawanda, who were married 35 years, enjoyed taking cruises and visiting Seattle was on their bucket list.

“I think about all the things we talked about. What we would do tomorrow, maybe we should have did it today. I think about how he loved his family. How he loved his church,” Lawanda said.

In January, both Greg and Lawanda tested positive for COVID-19. Greg required medical care and while being transferred from a medical facility in Avon to Indianapolis, Lawanda got the call.

“They told me he had passed away,” she said. “They couldn’t stabilize him. His heart stopped. You never know what’s going to happen or what’s in your path for your loved one, especially COVID of all things. COVID took him away, COVID.”

