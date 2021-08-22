Sports
NBA Champion Giannis Antetokounmpo Acquires Ownership Stake In MLB Team

Antetokounmpo is now part of the Milwaukee Brewers’ ownership group.

NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo is stepping into the realm of sports ownership. According to ESPN, the Milwaukee Bucks player acquired an ownership stake in the Milwaukee Brewers.

The MLB team publicly shared details about the acquisition on Friday. Through the deal, which was inked in May, the NBA MVP is the first individual investor to be added to the Brewers’ ownership collective in 16 years. News about the acquisition comes a month after Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to their first NBA championship in half a century. The basketball star says the city of Milwaukee has contributed to his growth on and off of the court and he wants to pay it forward and continue to have a strong presence in the community.

“Milwaukee made me who I am today,” he said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “It made me a better person. This is basically my home. I’ve become a father here. I’ve become a leader here. I’ve become a champion here, and I want to be involved. I want to be involved in the community as much as possible. I know Milwaukee invested a lot in me, and I want to invest a lot of me back into the city of Milwaukee.” Antetokounmpo inked a contract extension with the Bucks worth $228 million last year.

Antetokounmpo isn’t the only NBA player working on expanding their portfolio when it comes to sports ownership. In March it was reported LeBron James, along with his business partner Maverick Carter, joined the Fenway Sports Group giving them ownership stakes in the Boston Red Sox. The partnership is historic as James and Carter are the first Black partners in the Fenway Sports Group’s 20-year existence. Retired NBA player Dwyane Wade recently purchased a stake in the Utah Jazz franchise.

