Indy
HomeIndy

IMPD officer who killed Dreasjon Reed drops complaint against NFL

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Indianapolis

Source: Jennifer Aldridge / iONEDigital

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer De’Joure Mercer, who fatally shot and killed Dreasjon Reed in May 2020, has dropped his complaint against the NFL, his lawyers say.

The complaint was filed in June 2021 in the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Indiana.

It said the NFL’s social media posts and campaign including Reed caused Mercer to suffer “severe emotional and reputational injury in his personal and professional capacities,” emotional distress, personal physical injury and millions of dollars of damages and financial losses throughout his life.

According to the complaint, on Sept. 11, 2020, the NFL published a video a part of its “Say Their Stories” campaign. The video included the names and pictures of Reed, George Floyd and others.

During the video, the NFL also mentioned the NFL would honor the “victims of social injustice” by wearing their names on their hats and helmets and tell their stories. Reed’s name was included on the list of 87 names players could wear, though, according to the complaint, no players did.

“After filing the case, we learned that due to National Football League Enterprises’ business structure, our case lacked diversity of citizenship among the parties. This made the Indiana federal court the incorrect jurisdiction,” Todd McMurtry, co-council for Mercer, said. “So, we properly dismissed the case without prejudice.”

Read more from WRTV here

De'Joure Mercer , DREASJON REED , Facebook Live Shooting , IMPD , Indianapolis , INDY News , lawsuit , police shooting , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest

Drake Gets Candid About His Covid-Related Hair Loss

 1 day ago
08.19.21

Amber Rose Claims Her Partner Cheated On Her With At Least 12 Women

 1 day ago
08.19.21

Naomi Osaka’s Latest Levi’s Collaboration Is Inspired By Her Heritage

 1 day ago
08.19.21

Biggie Smalls’ Alleged Killer Revealed, 24 Years Later

 2 days ago
08.19.21

A Contest For Hip-Hop Tracks By Prisoners Launches With Lecrae As A Judge

 2 days ago
08.19.21

Leave The Door Open (For Another Year): Silk Sonic’s Album To Arrive In 2022

 2 days ago
08.19.21

‘Lean Not On Your Own Understanding’: Twitter Rips Laila Ali’s Loud And Wrong Anti-Vax Post On COVID-19

 2 days ago
08.19.21

Gabrielle Union-Wade Flaunts Her Bangin’ 48-Year-Old Body On Her Family Vacation

 2 days ago
08.19.21
10 items

Long Live The King: Fans Celebrate The Late Chadwick Boseman As The Black Panther On ‘What If…?’ #TChalla

 2 days ago
08.19.21

Lil Wayne Opens Up About His Suicide Attempt And Mental Health

 3 days ago
08.18.21
Photos
Close