Staffing shortages, increase in patients prompting hospitals to go on diversion

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly every major hospital in our area has been on a diversion at some point over the past few days.

Experts say there could be several reasons why, including staffing shortages and an increase in patients. This is something they will be watching closely, especially as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

This strain on healthcare systems is impacting both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.

Leaders with the Indiana Hospital Association said one way to combat that and help ensure there are beds for those who need them most is to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.

