Masks required at City-County building starting Tuesday.

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Masks will be required in the City-County building starting Tuesday.

The latest mandate comes as the COVID-19 positivity rate continues to rise, with Marion County currently seeing 10.5% of all tested cases coming back positive.

According to the county, the Marion County Superior Court has “experienced the highest simultaneous number of positive cases amongst employees, lawyers, and jurors” since the pandemic began in March 2020. The positive tests being reported are from both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

The mask mandate for all areas of the City-County Building will take effect on Tuesday, August 17. All people entering the building will be required to wear facial coverings regardless of their vaccination status. Social distancing is also suggested.

Read more from WRTV here

Also On 106.7 WTLC: