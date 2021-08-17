Indy
As ridership rebounds, IndyGo riders told to wait for next bus

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo says ridership numbers are rebounding post pandemic, as the city opens back up. Students are back to school, and more people are going back to work into the office. But as the buses get more packed, riders might also experience some delays.

Last Friday, DeMarcus Hazelwood was catching the #8 bus off of Washington & Rural heading into downtown.

“The bus was packed with school students,” he said. “I mean standing room only.”

So packed, Hazelwood said, “I start to get on the bus and the driver, coach operator, tells me that I’m not allowed on the bus. Her bus is out of service.”

He along with other IndyGo riders hoping to get on were told it was too full and they’d have to wait for the next one.

