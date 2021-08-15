News
HomeNewsWeird

A Lion Killed And Ate Three Children, Then Got Away With It

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Animal attacks on humans can be a tricky situation, mainly because the two species operate on completely different platforms of decision-making — one cognitive by choice, the other carnal by nature.

In a situation like the recent death of three African children who were eaten by a male lion at a conservation area in Tanzania, the argument of “nature vs. nurture” came into play in a huge way after a decision was made to relocate the animal instead of putting it down for the murder he committed.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

According to local newspaper The Citizen, the carnivorous creature is part of the Ngorongoro Conservation Area’s Kope Lion project, a protected wildlife site where lions, wildebeests and zebras live openly. All three pre-teen victims, and a fourth that was able to get away with several injuries, attended Ngoile Primary School in the Arusha Region. The school’s head teacher,  Lobulu Meeje, explained to The Citizen that a search for lost cattle is what brought the children to the lion’s den in the first place; their skulls were the only things left able to identify.

Here’s what William Oleseki, coordinator for the Kope Lion project, had to say on the tragic attack below, via Newsweek:

“First of all let me admit that the children were killed by one of the lions in our Lions project. We have never seen anything like this despite the fact that a group of lions have been in the area for more than three years now,” he said.

Oleseki confirmed that the lion would now be relocated away from the project to an area far from human settlements, and said that the wildcats at the project are monitored by a team of 25 trained officials.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

While many could point to the children, Ndoskoy Sangau, 9, Sangau Metui, 10, Sanka Saning’o, 10, and survivor Kiyambwa Namuyata, 11, simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time, there is something to be said about an animal that was around and monitored by humans for years still being able to viciously attack a group of kids. It goes back to the idea of whether we choose to look at the nature of a lion in wildlife or its nurturing on behalf of the Kope Lion project to ultimately decide who’s at fault.

Let us know your thoughts on this as always by answering the following: do you agree with preserving the lion’s life and bringing it away from human temptation, or should they have put it down so this doesn’t happen again?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Disney Channel's "The Lion Guard: Return of the Roar"

Drawn To Perfection: 9 Great Performances By Black Actors In Animated Films

9 photos Launch gallery

Drawn To Perfection: 9 Great Performances By Black Actors In Animated Films

Continue reading Drawn To Perfection: 9 Great Performances By Black Actors In Animated Films

Drawn To Perfection: 9 Great Performances By Black Actors In Animated Films

Although production for the project got off to a very rocky start, Paramount Pictures' Sonic the Hedgehog live-action film based on the popular SEGA video game series proved to be a blockbuster hit, becoming the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2020 and the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time here in the States. The upcoming sequel arriving in 2022 is sure to be highly-anticipated, especially now that it's recently been confirmed that Black Hollywood elite Idris Elba has landed a co-starring role as Sonic's premiere foe-turned-friend, Knuckles the Echidna. https://twitter.com/idriselba/status/1425174698007138305 As the seasoned vet prepares to join a long list of Black actors who found success in the animated world, we couldn't help but think back on a handful of those melanated movie stars who amazed us with their voice acting skills. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. The art of acting with your voice is a skill that definitely shouldn't be taken lightly in Hollywood. One actor on this list conveyed an unforgettable conviction in his voice that made the world truly see him as king to a land of talking lions called Pride Rock, meanwhile another gave young girls something to look up to as the first Black Disney Princess. In short, we put together a list of nine actors we all know and love who proved just how powerful your voice can be when you use it to bring animation into people's lives. STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! From James Earl Jones as "Mufasa" in both adaptations of The Lion King, to Anika Noni Rose dazzling as "Princess Tiana" in The Princess and the Frog, take a look at 9 Black actors who amazed us by lending their vocal chops to classic animated films: READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM: [display-posts category="news" posts_per_page="3"] HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE  

A Lion Killed And Ate Three Children, Then Got Away With It  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Latest

Marsai Martin Celebrates 17th Birthday With Adorable Social Media Photoshoot

 8 hours ago
08.16.21

Lizzo Tearfully Addresses Hateful Comments Following ‘Rumors’ Music Video: ‘It’s Fat-Phobic, And It’s Racist, And It’s Hurtful’

 17 hours ago
08.16.21

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Sued By His Alleged Rape Victim

 1 day ago
08.16.21

Blue Ivy, Sir And Rumi Carter Star With Beyoncé In Ivy Park Kids Campaign

 1 day ago
08.16.21
10 items

The Marathon Continues: 10 Nipsey Hussle Quotes On Life, Patience & Success

 1 day ago
08.16.21
10 items

Terrible Human Being Laura Ingraham Dragged By Long Chin Over Silly Unemployment Benefits Comments

 2 days ago
08.16.21

Eminem’s Child Announces They Are Non-Binary

 3 days ago
08.16.21
10 items

Big Bank: Twitter Shares Shock At John Wall Getting Paid $44M Next Season

 3 days ago
08.16.21

Erykah Badu Apologies To The Obamas For Being A “Terrible Guest” By Filming Barack’s Private 60th Birthday Party

 4 days ago
08.13.21

Female DJ Pioneer DJ Spinderella Reminisces 48 Years of Hip Hop [EXCLUSIVE]

 4 days ago
08.13.21
Photos
Close