Freak Accident Leaves Florida Woman Fatally Shot By Her Toddler While On A Zoom Call

Life will always find a way to remind you to expect the unexpected, and in some sad cases that big surprise can also include the end of your life.

A Florida woman unfortunately became a prime example of that after she was fatally shot while on a Zoom call for work. What makes her situation even sadder is that the person behind the gun was her own toddler.

According to CNN, 21-year-old Shamaya Lynn was shot while on a work-related virtual meeting this past Wednesday (Aug 11), with Altamonte Springs Police being called by a person on the call after they saw the woman fall backwards. Other call participants reported seeing a child appear in the background, followed by a hearing a noise.

Details are brief as to where the gun came from or how the child got hands on the weapon, but here’s some more background info that CNN gathered so far:

“Officers and paramedics responded, and the statement said they “did their best in rendering aid,” but Lynn had a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

An adult had left a loaded handgun in the apartment unsecured, and the toddler found it, the statement said.

Detectives are working with the Seminole County State Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges are appropriate for the owner of the gun.”

Given the very minor age of the assailant, which even brings up the question as to whether the toddler should even be considered an assailant, all leads to this being one extremely confusing case for all parties involved. We pray for the family and loved on of Shamaya Lynn and hope their healing isn’t filled with too much grief.

