Brownsburg schools report 11 COVID-19 cases, 188 quarantines after first week

BROWNSBURG — At least 11 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 188 people are quarantined in Brownsburg Community Schools after the first week of school, according to the superintendent.

Superintendent Jim Snapp presented the data at the school board meeting Monday evening and said the district is still focused on keeping students safe.

The district returned to school on July 29 with masks optional. In a letter sent to families, Snapp said masks are still optional, but the school board is revisiting the data and will adjust the plan if needed. Read more from WRTV here

