Netflix Announces Newest Cast Members For Its Upcoming ‘The Addams Family’ Spinoff Series ‘Wednesday’

A brand new spinoff of the 90’s classic, spooky family series, The Addams Family, returns in an upcoming Netflix series, Wednesday. The Tim Burton-directed show will follow the story Wednesday Addams. The streaming platform announced additional actors added to the cast.

Netflix happily announced that its Addams family is expanding. The upcoming series taps Catherine Zeta-Jones to portray the iconic Morticia Addams. Zeta-Jones has starred in many television projects including FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan, Facebook Watch’s Queen America and Fox’s Prodigal Son. She’s an Academy Award-winning actress for her role in the hit musical feature Chicago in 2003. Zeta-Jones also appeared in other popular films like The Mask of Zorro and Ocean’s 12.

Luis Guzmán is set to bring the iconic, debonair role Gomez Addams to life in the upcoming series. Guzmán has appeared in several films over the years including Boogie Nights, Carlito’s Way, and Traffic.

The series previously announced that Jenna Ortega will play Wednesday Addams.

The eight-episode Netflix series will be based upon Wednesday Addams specifically during her school years at Nevermore Academy. The show will follow Wednesday attempting to master her newfound psychic abilities while working to stop a monstrous killing spree in their local town. Wednesday will solve the supernatural mysteries that her parents were once involved in 25 years before.

Some fans may remember the original series The Munsters that debuted in 1964. This was the first introduction to the popularized scary yet comedic family. Most fans recognize the iconic family in the commercially successful 1991 supernatural black comedy film, The Addams Family, based on the characters from the cartoon originally created by cartoonist Charles Addams and the television series produced by David Levy.

Netflix has not announced when Wednesday is expecting to be released. Some film sites are speculating that fans may see its earliest arrival in the Fall of 2022. We will keep you updated with more details on Netflix’s upcoming series.

