Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentTelevision

Surprise! Lizzo Is Teaming Up With One Of Music’s Biggest Rap Stars In Upcoming Single

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN / WENN

Lizzo is teaming up with Cardi B for her upcoming single “Rumors.”

The three-time Grammy-winner surprised fans with details on the release of her upcoming single with rapper Cardi B. She teased the single on her Instagram account.

“Guess who’s hopping on ‘Rumors’ with me?” Lizzo says on the video she shared of herself to Instagram. It began with a surprise Facetime call with a sleepy Cardi B.

“Good morning, motherf***er! That’s who it’s featuring y’all, period,” Lizzo says jokingly in the video, reminiscent of the rumors of her working closely with Harry Styles. “It’s Harry Styles!”

Cardi B was not expecting the call from Cardi, who grumpily answered, “Yo what the f***? What’s going on. Why you call me so early? It’s nine o’clock in the morning” before the video ends.

The single is set to release Friday, August 13. “Rumors” will be the first collaboration from the two megastars. With Cardi B’s highly successful women-focused collaborations, such as the triumphant release of “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, music lovers predict Lizzo and Cardi B’s upcoming single will do numbers.

Who’s ready for Lizzo and Cardi B? Check out the announcement below.

Surprise! Lizzo Is Teaming Up With One Of Music’s Biggest Rap Stars In Upcoming Single  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest
10 items

Remembering Bernie Mac: A Hilarious Look Back At His Funniest On-Screen Moments

 1 day ago
08.09.21

H.E.R., Erykah Badu Among Guests At Former President Barack Obama’s 60th Birthday Bash

 2 days ago
08.09.21

Kanye West ‘Donda’ Album Has New Release Date, Again

 2 days ago
08.09.21

Erykah Badu Posts Video Of Obama Dancing At His 60th Birthday Party In Martha’s Vineyard

 2 days ago
08.09.21
15 items

Team USA Men’s Basketball Captures 16th Gold Medal After Besting France At Tokyo Olympics

 3 days ago
08.09.21
10 items

Black Gold: Allyson Felix Becomes The Most Decorated American Track Olympian Ever

 3 days ago
08.09.21

LeVar Burton Graciously Thanks Fans After Jeopardy Locks In New Host

 4 days ago
08.08.21

CNN Fires Three Employees For Not Being Vaccinated

 4 days ago
08.08.21

NHL’s First Black Player Willie O’Ree Receives U.S. Senate’s Full Support For Congressional Gold Medal

 4 days ago
08.08.21

Megan Thee Stallion Sounds Off Against Homophobia In Hip-Hop Says ‘Representation Is Important’

 4 days ago
08.08.21
Photos
Close