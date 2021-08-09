Arts & Entertainment
"I Am Legend" Is Trending On Twitter & It's For The Most Ridiculous Reason Ever

So this is what they mean whey they say they have done their own research on the COVID-19 vaccines.

Life often does imitate art, but not in this case.

Will Smith’s blockbuster film I Am Legend, a rehash of the 1971 film The Omega Man starring the late Charlton Heston, which is based on Richard Matheson’s novel, The Last Man on Earth, is currently trending on Twitter, and no, it’s not because there is a sequel in the works. Unfortunately for one woman, it was her excuse for not taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

Allow us to break this madness down for you.

For those who have not seen the movie, Will Smith plays Dr. Robert Neville, a brilliant scientist and a lone survivor of a manufactured plague after people took what was thought to be the cure for cancer which a scientist developed by reengineering the measles virus. The so-called cure turned into a lethal virus that turned 99% of the population into blood-thirsty mutants called “Darkseekers” who were sensitive to sunlight and only came out at night to feed on the small number of survivors who were immune to the deadly virus.

Which now brings us to real life.

A New York Times article highlighting one New York company’s struggle to get all its employees vaccinated is catching major attention. One employee revealed that “she was concerned because she had thought a vaccine had caused the characters in the film “I Am Legend” to turn into zombies.” People who have been vehemently opposed to taking the vaccine have been sharing the movie’s plot on social media to discredit the COVID-19 vaccine. But the “zombies” in the film were not caused by a vaccine but by a reprogrammed virus.

We wished this was a joke.

The mRNA vaccines are a new groundbreaking vaccine that is a direct result of years of research, are being used by Pfizer and Moderna to help save lives worldwide. Unlike the movie’s false miracle cure, the mRNA vaccines do not contain the live COVID-19 virus. Instead, it “gives instructions for our cells to make a harmless piece of what is called the “spike protein.” The spike protein is found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19.”

That’s information readily available per the CDC.

The reactions to this news hitting Twitter have been quite comical.

But this is no laughing matter. The world is currently battling the more highly contagious and more serious delta variant of COVID-19. There are other variants of concern spreading, which is why countries worldwide are racing to get their citizens vaccinated. But that’s proving to be rather difficult because of the misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines spreading at the same rate as the virus on social media.

We highly suggest you check websites like the CDC or NIH (National Institutes of Health) to get the accurate information you need about COVID-19, its variants, and of course, the vaccines, or speak with your local health provider.

You can peep more Twitter reactions to this ridiculousness in the gallery below.

Woman Believed She Would Turn Into Zombie From "I Am Legend" If She Took The COVID-19 Vaccine, Twitter Reacts

Woman Believed She Would Turn Into Zombie From "I Am Legend" If She Took The COVID-19 Vaccine, Twitter Reacts

Woman Believed She Would Turn Into Zombie From "I Am Legend" If She Took The COVID-19 Vaccine, Twitter Reacts

“I Am Legend” Is Trending On Twitter & It’s For The Most Ridiculous Reason Ever  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

