News
HomeNews

R. Kelly Can’t Afford To Pay Court Fees, Needs Money For New Clothes, Lawyer Says: ‘His Funds Are Depleted’

Meanwhile, a judge ruled the disgraced singer's controversial marriage to Aaliyah can be used against him in his upcoming sex trafficking trial in New York City.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
R. Kelly Back In Court For Aggravated Sexual Abuse Charges

Source: Pool / Getty

R. Kelly is feeling the weight of his ongoing sex trafficking case, both literally and figuratively.

One of his lawyers said in court this week that Kelly’s once-heavy pockets have become considerably lighter since he’s been in jail. But, they added, while his pockets have flattened, being behind bars has had the opposite effect on the disgraced singer’s ballooning physique.

The two factors are linked because it means not only that Kelly needs to be measured for new clothing to wear during his upcoming trial in New York City, but he also now cannot even afford to pay for court transcripts, his lawyer, Devereaux Cannick, said at a hearing on Tuesday. Cannick said Kelly has run out of money to pay for his remaining legal fees as he hasn’t been able to perform in nearly two years.

The Chicago native-born Robert Sylvester Kelly who was once revered as the “King of R&B” was arrested in July of 2019 on federal charges that alleged the singer of child pornography, racketeering, and obstruction of justice. The hitmaker is also accused of kidnapping and organizing a sex ring of young women and girls into forced labor.

The news about Kelly’s wealth and weight came as U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly was getting ready to prepare plans on how the women involved in the trial would give their testimonies. The Associated Press noted that prosecutors “outlined their plans to call numerous witnesses, including women who say they were sexually abused, physically abused, and coerced to do things for Kelly’s pleasure.”

Witnesses claiming to have been abused by Kelly would not be required to testify with their real names. Furthermore, Connelly prohibited prosecutors from asking witnesses questions that might potentially expose their previous professions or prior mental health conditions.

Kelly, who is known for his 1996 smash hit, “I Believe I Can Fly,” has faced ridicule over the years about his sex life in the ’90s. Some of those jarring details could now be used against him in court, including his underage marriage to the late Aaliyah, who was a young teenager at the time.

Connelly also announced that prosecutors will be allowed to present evidence about Kelly’s “sexual contact” with the star.

MSNBC noted that the pair secretly married in 1994 when she was 15 and he was 27. Kelly “allegedly bribed a government official to obtain a fake ID for her showing her age as 18, according to a 55-page motion filed by prosecutors last week.” The marriage was later annulled.

The defense claims that Kelly only married Aaliyah because she became pregnant at the time. He then secretly arranged a marriage to “protect himself from possible criminal charges, because a wife can’t be forced to testify against a husband.”

“It’s clearly relevant and it clearly shows a motive for Racketeering Act Number One, so that is admissible,” U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly ruled.

SEE ALSO:

R. Kelly Is ‘A Flight Risk’ And Ordered To Stay In ‘Filthy’ Coronavirus-Prone Jail

R. Kelly’s Alleged Sex Tape Is Now In The Possession Of His Lawyers

17 R. Kelly Memes Destroying His Tragic Interview With Gayle King

17 photos Launch gallery

17 R. Kelly Memes Destroying His Tragic Interview With Gayle King

Continue reading 17 R. Kelly Memes Destroying His Tragic Interview With Gayle King

17 R. Kelly Memes Destroying His Tragic Interview With Gayle King

R. Kelly's interview with Gayle King is being memed to a bump and grind hell. While the circumstances are disturbing, people are mocking the indignant attitude from Kelly and trying to turn himself into a victim. The 52-year-old is facing 70 years in prison after being indicted on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on Feb. 22. SEE ALSO: R. Kelly Arrested, His Lawyer Says: ‘All The Women Are Lying’ In case you missed it, Kelly offered implausible answers when he was questioned about his past with underage girls, like his illegal marriage to then-15-year-old singer Aaliyah. See the marriage certificate below: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DwCOoU6WsAAAGRU.jpg "I beat my case," he cried to King in reference to his 2008 acquittal on child porn charges. "When you beat something, you beat it. You can’t double-jeopardy me like that. You can’t. It’s not fair. It’s not fair to nobody!" The charges Kelly is facing in 2019 are different from then the 2008 charges, which was just on child pornography. Nonetheless, the "Feelin' On Yo Booty" singer maintains his innocence. “Not true,” Kelly said when King asked him about “the other cases where women have come forward and said, ‘R. Kelly had sex with me when I was under the age of 18. R. Kelly was abusive to me emotionally and physically and verbally. R. Kelly took me in a black room where unspeakable things happened.’ This is what they’re saying about you.” Kelly got extremely emotional, saying, “Forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me. Hate me if you want to, love me if you want. But just use your common sense. How stupid would it be for me, with my crazy past and what I’ve been through. … Quit playing! I didn’t do this stuff! This is not me! I’m fighting for my f*cking life!” Watch a clip below: https://twitter.com/CBSThisMorning/status/1103271779814957056 The latest charges against Kelly stem from attorney Michael Avenatti giving a pair of purported child porn videos that featured the singer. Avenatti said he was hired last April in connection to multiple allegations of Kelly sexually assaulting minors. He claimed to have videotaped evidence, which, despite their similarities, were apparently not the same video footage that got Kelly indicted in 2002 — and acquitted in 2008 — for child porn. Increased interest in seeing Kelly charged for his alleged crimes came at the beginning of the year when the bombshell docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” aired with several women accusing him of sexually abusing them when they were underage. See the memes below:

R. Kelly Can’t Afford To Pay Court Fees, Needs Money For New Clothes, Lawyer Says: ‘His Funds Are Depleted’  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest

City Girls Up: Yung Miami Posts & Deletes Video of Herself Sitting On Diddy’s Lap Fueling Dating Rumors

 23 hours ago
08.06.21

Ice-T & Coco Austin Catch Unnecessary Flak Over Breastfeeding 5-Year-Old Daughter

 24 hours ago
08.06.21

Dr. Dre’s Estranged Daughter Says She’s Homeless Despite Dad’s $800 Million Fortune

 1 day ago
08.06.21

Scene Of The Crime: Fat Joe’s The LOX vs Dipset Recap Is The Only One You Need

 1 day ago
08.06.21

Daughter Of Dr. Dre Says She’s Homeless, Claims Dad Refuses To Help

 1 day ago
08.06.21

A New Battle Between Aaliyah’s Estate and Her Label Emerges Online

 1 day ago
08.06.21

Prayers: Comedian Tony Baker’s 21-Year-Old Son Passes Away

 1 day ago
08.05.21

Rihanna Is Officially A Billionaire According To Forbes

 2 days ago
08.05.21

#BlackTwitter Agrees Sheek Louch Is Still Fine AF

 2 days ago
08.05.21

Penniless Piper: R. Kelly Says He’s Broke Weeks Before Trial Starts

 2 days ago
08.05.21
Photos
Close