New apartment complex opens for young adults aging out of foster care

INDIANAPOLIS — A new apartment complex in Indianapolis is working to provide housing for “at risk” young adults.

Leaders with local organizations said they continue to see 18 to 24-year-olds age out of the foster care system and not have anywhere to go. The Pando Aspen Grove Apartments are designed to help those young adults.

Leaders with the center said as of June 30, more than 180 young adults in that age range were without a place to call home. A large number of them aged out of the foster care system.

“They have nowhere to go. They come back knocking on the door and saying I need help and we’ve previously had no programs to serve them beyond that age,” Barbara Walters, Director of Strategy & Innovation at Lutheran Child and Family Services explained.

That’s why they worked with other organizations in the area to build this 30 unit apartment complex. The units are fully furnished and provide more than just a place to sleep at night.

