WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

NEW YORK — CNN has fired three employees for violating its policy that employees must be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

The firings were revealed Thursday as part of a memo sent by Jeff Zucker, chairman of WarnerMedia news and sports.

CNN did not provide any details about the firings, but Zucker wrote that the company has a “zero tolerance policy” about unvaccinated employees working in its offices.

Read more from WRTV here

Also On 106.7 WTLC: